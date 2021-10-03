CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poetry Sunday: Robin Smith-Johnson

Cover picture for the articleRobin Smith-Johnson shares the poem, "Bird Carver." Robin Smith-Johnson’s poem “Bird Carver” is from a new poetry anthology, From the Farther Shore: Discovering Cape Cod and the Islands Through Poetry (Bass River Press), which she co-edited with Alice Kociemba and Rich Youmans. She is the author of two books of poetry: Dream of the Antique Dealer’s Daughter (Word Poetry, 2013) and Gale Warnings (Finishing Line Press, 2016), teaches at Cape Cod Community College, as well as being a co-founder of the Steeple Street Poets. Robin lives in Mashpee, MA.

