Polk’s playmaking gives Mississippi State perfectly-timed win

By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago
In this September 2021 file image, Makai Polk runs after a catch in a 28-25 loss to LSU. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Mike Leach has long wanted receiver Makai Polk to be part of his offense.

Back before Polk’s commitment to California in 2018, Leach tried to get Polk to come to Washington State. They went their separate ways before this past offseason where Leach got a reminder of the oddity of the transfer portal.

“Well, you’ll catch a lot more balls at Washington State,” Leach pitched to him initially.

“And then we go to Mississippi State,” Leach says, “and (Polk) goes, ‘Yeah, I want to catch a lot more balls.’”

The agreement caught eyes in fall camp when it was evident Polk had become one of Will Rogers’ favorite targets.

In a repetition-based offense, how did the new guy fit in so quick? Well, it's not just about reps with Leach and Rogers.

Polk had more experience at Cal than most of his MSU teammates had in college at all. Combined with his offseason individual work with Rogers, he was set to be one of MSU’s top targets.

“We threw a lot since the spring when I first got here,” Polk said during fall camp. “After lifts, we’d go outside and throw.”

His highlight plays in fall camp practices made it clear he’d be one of MSU’s top-performers, but he’s taken that one step further.

Polk is among the top receivers in the SEC if not the nation.

Polk is third in SEC receiving yards (430) and first in receptions (46). He averages nine catches and 86 yards per game through five games this season.

In Saturday’s upset win at Texas A&M, Polk caught 13 passes — two for touchdowns — to go for 126 yards.

As he said in fall camp, when the offense gets clicking and is confident, it flows well. Leach questioned MSU’s confidence in red zone situations following a loss to LSU in Week 4, but his team answered those questions thanks in large part to Polk.

“He's a polished guy,” Leach said of Polk on Saturday. “He was a polished receiver and route-runner when he got here. We were very lucky to get him.”

Just as importantly as it was to snap a two-game skid, Mississippi State takes a win into the bye week.

“It’s such a better feeling,” receiver Austin Williams said postgame. “Going in with a win, everybody is more motivated and confident. Just setting the tone going forth.”

Leach said he felt his team should have won the two games it lost. He believes they played well enough to win.

That allows room for improvement — something he and his players emphasized following Saturday’s win.

Rogers and Leach felt the team did a better job of playing with confidence and not overthinking, but they both felt MSU could take another step forward in that category.

Mississippi State doesn’t have any major injuries to sure up during the off week despite kicker Brandon Ruiz who warmed up at College Station but didn’t attempt any practice kicks beyond 40 yards.

MSU has a week to rest while also preparing for the No. 1 team in the nation. Alabama comes to Starkville on Oct. 16.

Following Alabama, MSU faces Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee State and Ole Miss.

Arkansas was a top-10 team heading into Week 5 but got beatdown by Georgia. The same happened to Ole Miss at Alabama.

Kentucky upset Florida at home while Auburn won at LSU.

The path to six wins likely means beating Auburn, Arkansas, Auburn or Kentucky.

The trajectory of those teams seems to change each week, but so did Mississippi State’s.

