New Jersey Devils Cut Four More from Camp; Claimed Mason Geertsen from Waivers

By John Fischer
allaboutthejersey.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Devils announced four more cuts from their training camp roster this afternoon. According to the team’s official website, they are Chase Stillman, Robbie Russo, Nate Schnarr, and Brian Flynn. Stillman is being re-assigned to his major junior team, the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League. Russo and Flynn have been placed on waivers; should they clear them, then they will be assigned to Utica. Schnarr has been directly demoted to the Utica Comets.

