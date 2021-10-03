New Jersey Devils Cut Four More from Camp; Claimed Mason Geertsen from Waivers

We are less than a month away from the start of the 2021-22 season. Preseason for the New Jersey Devils will begin this week. Plenty of players are looking to be competing for roster spots and specific roles amid the roster. There is no shortage of players who have something to prove. Combined with where the team as a whole, I would like to think that many of them also want to show that they have improved over past seasons. As this is professional hockey, money is always a factor and that will be another incentive for a good chunk of the roster. The Devils have plenty of players who have contracts that end after the 2021-22 season. Their situations and futures with the Devils - and perhaps in pro hockey - are different. Yet, they all have something to earn with this upcoming season. The season may be weeks away, but let us review who is in a contract season and what they stand to gain.

