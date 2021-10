Villarreal coach Unai Emery was happy with their 0-0 draw at Real Madrid. Emery says they matched Real Madrid on the day. He said, “We neutralized Real Madrid by playing with personality and demonstrating our idea of how to play. It is true that we lacked a little bit of cutting edge to be able to win the game, but we're on the right path. We're demanding of ourselves, we wanted to come away with the three point, but we can take a positive evaluation out of the team's work tonight."

