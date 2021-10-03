De’Ante Green commits to Florida State

Riverbend (VA.) tight end Mathias Barnwell announced his commitment to Penn State on Saturday morning. “First off I would like to thank God. Without him none of this wold be possible,” Barnwell said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I also want to thank my family, my mother Shanna, and my two sisters, Nyah and Mia. Without the help, constant support and love they provide for me I don’t know where I would be at this point in time. They have been here from the very beginning and this is their process as well. I want to thank every mentor, coach, and teacher that has helped along the way. Lastly, thank you to the coaches who took the time to recruit my family and I. I couldn’t be more blessed and thankful for the opportunity. With that being said, for the next 4-5 years I will be taking my athletic and academic talents to….. Penn State University”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO