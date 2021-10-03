CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

De’Ante Green commits to Florida State

By Matt Minnick
Tomahawk Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a few days after landing their second commitment of the 2022 recruiting class, the Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball program added a third name to the list, and this time it’s a talented power forward from Leonard Hamilton’s home state. De’Ante Green, a skilled forward from Asheville, North Carolina...

