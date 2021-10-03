CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas activists say Mexico displacing Indigenous communities to make room for Maya Train

By Julian Resendiz
WANE-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Several El Paso activism organizations are worried about what they say is a brewing social and environmental crisis in southern Mexico. Members of local labor, immigration and women’s groups gathered Friday in front of the Mexican Consulate in El Paso to protest alleged harassment of Indigenous communities in Chiapas, Mexico, with the intent of displacing them to make way for the multibillion-dollar Maya Train project.

