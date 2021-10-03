CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

World’s Deadliest Bird Reportedly Predates Chicken As Bird Humans Tried to Domesticate

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44dLh1_0cFwV5JX00

One look at the cassowary and you’ll understand why humans domesticated chickens long-term instead. The flightless cassowary is one of the heaviest birds in the world, and new evidence shows that people were domesticating them in New Guinea nearly 18,000 years ago.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, in an excavation in New Guinea, archeologists found over 1,000 cassowary eggshell fragments. Ancient people may have raised baby cassowaries for meat and other resources. Additionally, they may have eaten the late-stage eggs as a delicacy called balut.

Finding these eggs means the ancient people of New Guinea were better at tracking and gathering intelligence than archeologists initially thought. The cassowary eggs would have been incredibly difficult and dangerous to collect. The fact that they collected them at all “suggests that people who are in foraging communities have this really intimate knowledge of the environment and can thus shape it in ways we hadn’t imagined,” archeologist Kristina Douglass told The New York Times.

All this new evidence shows the earliest attempts of humans to intentionally domesticate birds. Chickens were only domesticated about 10,000 years ago, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

Cassowaries are still extremely dangerous in modern times. We can only imagine what the ancient New Guineans had to endure with them. “They have these really large, 4-inch-long claws,” said Douglass, “And if they feel threatened, they will use them.”

The flightless birds can get up to around 6 feet tall and can weigh up to 160 pounds. There have been several reports of cassowaries killing, but the majority of those are in self-defense. According to Scientific American, along with ostriches and chickens (though to be fair, the chicken had a knife attached to its leg), the cassowary is one of the few birds that has definitely killed humans. Though, the majority of attacks are self-defense or provoked by feeding.

Birds Mysteriously Dying

On an island near Crimea, thousands of birds have mysteriously dropped dead. Ecologists think it could be a new bird flu. According to The Sun, nearly 7,000 sea birds died on the beach.

Officials in Crimea turned to veterinarians for a verdict on the dead birds, but do not have a report yet. Officials also believe it could be the less-than-ideal ecological conditions on the beach that lead to the mass die-off. According to the Federal Centre for Animal Health, the high pollution and mercury levels could have contributed.

There have been die-offs of birds in the U.S. as well, mostly concentrated in the Midwest. The birds in the U.S. are experiencing an illness that affects their eyes and nervous systems, causing blindness and loss of balance.

According to NPR, there could be a correlation between the dying birds and the Brood X cicadas that emerged this year. But, scientists are still not calling it causation. Bird ecologist Brian Evans told NPR concerning the cicadas, “One of the guesses is that it’s a fungus called massospora, and the fungus infects the cicadas.”

He also stated, “these cicadas have lived underground right underneath us for 17 years. And in those 17 years, they could have been accumulating toxins like pesticides or heavy metals.” The birds then eat the poisoned cicadas, which causes the mass die-off. Though it’s not confirmed, it is a probable theory.

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Rare Twin Elephants Born In Sri Lanka

A mother elephant recently gave birth to twins in Sri Lanka. And that’s much rarer than you’d think. Twenty-four-year-old Surangi, an elephant at the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, gave birth to two healthy male calves on Aug. 31. The first arrived at 4:30 a.m. and the second at 10 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the facility. The father, Pandu, is a fellow resident of the government-run elephant residence.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Pesticides#Blindness#Dead Birds#Smithsonian Magazine#The New York Times#Cassowaries#New Guineans#Scientific American
ScienceAlert

Ancient Humans Tended The World's Most Dangerous Birds, Because of Course We Did

With powerful legs tipped by dagger-like talons, capable of eviscerating you with a single kick, cassowaries are the bird that most lives up to the moniker of a modern dinosaur. But surprisingly, these strikingly unique avians may have been humanity's 'chickens' – long before we kept actual chickens. Eggshell remnants suggest that as far back as 18,000 years ago, humans seemed to be collecting cassowary eggs for something other than just a tasty meal. "This is not some small fowl, it is a huge, ornery, flightless bird that can eviscerate you," Penn state anthropologist Kristina Douglass explained.  These hefty fruit eaters maintain their rainforest...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Mummified Birds in The Atacama Desert Reveal a Truly Dark Side of History

The more we look into the harsh extremes of Chile's Atacama Desert, the more we find. Phenomena both mystifying and wonderful, occasionally bordering on alien. But in this incredibly dry place, it wasn't just the climate that was unforgiving. Its ancient human inhabitants, making do in a parched place not best suited to hosting them, traded in whatever they could get their hands on. Sometimes, it seems, that was the brilliant feathers of colorful birds brought unceremoniously to a desert they didn't belong to, but were destined to be buried within. "What we consider acceptable interactions with animals under our care was very...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
CNET

Scientists spot giant 'mystery creature' while exploring shipwreck

It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
WILDLIFE
Florida Star

Meer-Splat Horror: Meerkat Colony Died When Their Zoo Burrow Buried Them Alive

An accident at a German zoo killed its meerkat population. Four meerkats died at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich on Sept. 22 when their burrow collapsed and buried them alive. The zoo released a statement saying it was “in mourning. All four animals were in a self-dug sleeping burrow in the lower area of the complex when the earth suddenly gave way and the popular mongoose were buried alive.”
ANIMALS
The Independent

Critically endangered elephants ‘left to starve’ as park hit by pandemic

An elephant park has been accused of leaving more than a dozen of the animals to starve after it was forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic.Bali Elephant Camp (BEC) was part of a wildlife conservation programme in 2005 which saw it give several critically endangered Sumatran elephants a home in a bid to help stabilise the population.In exchange, the safari-style park was allowed to sell hugely profitable elephant tourism services such as elephant rides, which it charged at a rate of $230 for two people for half an hour.However, photographs allegedly taken at the park in May and shared...
ANIMALS
Popular Science

Ancient humans might have bred one of the scariest birds on the planet

Whether you’ve been chased by a goose or witnessed an ostrich run at top speed, you know birds can sometimes be terrifying. At the top of the list is the cassowary—a demon bird that clocks in between 4 and 5.6 feet tall. It can run up to 31 miles per hour on its powerful legs, each tipped with three dagger-like toes, and can leap almost 7 feet up in the air.
ANIMALS
Albany Herald

23 species of wildlife to be declared extinct

The ivory-billed woodpecker, along with 22 other species of birds, fish, mussels and other wildlife, is set to be declared extinct and removed from the endangered species list, U.S. wildlife officials announced Wednesday. “For the species proposed for delisting today, the protections of the (Endangered Species Act) came too late,...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

This Ancient And Ginormous Sloth Had an Unexpected Supplement in Its Diet

A giant ground sloth that lived during the last ice age was not largely vegetarian like its modern-day tree-dwelling relatives, but enjoyed munching on meat, according to a new study that has found telltale signs of its diet in fossilized hair samples. Mylodon darwinii went extinct some 10,000 to 12,000 years ago along with most other megafauna, and scientists had presumed it ate only plants. But a comparison of chemical signatures in M. darwinii's hair to the diets of other extinct and living species of sloths and anteaters now suggests otherwise. These results are the "first direct evidence of omnivory in an...
WILDLIFE
Science News

How catching birds bare-handed may hint at Neandertals’ hunting tactics

Juan Negro crouched in the shadows just outside a cave, wearing his headlamp. For a brief moment, he wasn’t an ornithologist at the Spanish National Research Council’s Doñana Biological Station in Seville. He was a Neandertal, intent on catching dinner. As he waited in the cold, dark hours of the night, crowlike birds called choughs entered the cave.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

238K+
Followers
24K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy