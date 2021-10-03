3 Chicago Cubs players who will be back in the mix in 2022

Jed Hoyer has indicated that he really doesn’t want to spend like a drunken sailor in free agency this winter and many Cubs fans, as well as some local writers, are losing their minds. The gist of what Hoyer said is that he has money to spend and a lot of holes to fill, so he has to maximize value by spending intelligently. Thank God. Who needs another long-term contract that provides negative value over the course of five or six seasons? No offense to Jason Heyward, but do fans really want to see the team’s president of baseball operations handcuff himself the way his predecessor did?

