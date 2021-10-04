CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnage Hot Toys Figure From 'Venom 2' Reveals His Most "Grotesque" Form

By Rahul Malhotra
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the heels of Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s release, Sideshow Collectibles and Hot Toys have unveiled a new 1/6 scale figure inspired by the movie's villain – Carnage. This one isn’t based on Woody Harrelson’s likeness, but shows Carnage in his final form. According to the official description, it features a “highly accurate sculpt with textured skin, crimson and black webbing, a fearsome fanged mouth, and a grotesque tongue.”

collider.com

