Carnage Hot Toys Figure From 'Venom 2' Reveals His Most "Grotesque" Form
On the heels of Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s release, Sideshow Collectibles and Hot Toys have unveiled a new 1/6 scale figure inspired by the movie's villain – Carnage. This one isn’t based on Woody Harrelson’s likeness, but shows Carnage in his final form. According to the official description, it features a “highly accurate sculpt with textured skin, crimson and black webbing, a fearsome fanged mouth, and a grotesque tongue.”collider.com
