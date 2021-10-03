CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Inactives vs. Packers

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
 6 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made seven players inactive in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool, right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, defensive lineman Carlos Davis, quarterback Dwayne Haskins, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and linebacker Buddy Johnson are ruled out for the Steelers.

Claypool suffered a hamstring injury on Thursday and did not practice Friday. He was originally listed as questionable but was downgraded prior to Sunday.

James Washington to play in his place with Cody White being elevated from the practice squad for the game.

Okorafor left Week 3 with a concussion and is still under protocol. He did not practice throughout the week and was ruled out against the Packers. Joe Haeg will start at right tackle.

Coward (ankle) and Davis (knee) were all ruled out on the team's final injury report.

The Packers made four players inactive:

  • CB Kevin King
  • LB Krys Barnes
  • LB Ladarius Hamilton
  • OL Elgton Jenkins

