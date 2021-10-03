Sylvester Stallone's New Rocky 4 Cut Is Totally Different With the Addition of This Key Mentor

It's been four years since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and the third installment is finally expected to begin production at the end of this year. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will see the return of the core cast as well as director James Gunn. Karen Gillan (Nebula) recently shared that the third installment of the Guardians trilogy is "so emotional" that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in "floods of tears." After that quote went viral, Gunn took to Twitter with a hilarious reaction. The director has also been sharing some fun throwbacks and stories about filming the first two movies. In fact, he just shared a wild story about the first movie's wrap party.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO