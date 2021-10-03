Sylvester Stallone's New Rocky 4 Cut Is Totally Different With the Addition of This Key Mentor
MGM recently released the official trailer for Rocky vs. Drago, Sylvester Stallone's eagerly-anticipated director's cut of Rocky IV set to be released in November, and much to fan delight, that trailer contained a lot of never before seen footage. However, there was one addition revealed in the trailer that is of particular interest in how it changes Rocky IV: the addition of Mickey Goldmill, Rocky's mentor and trainer played by Burgess Meredith.comicbook.com
Comments / 0