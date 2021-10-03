CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sylvester Stallone's New Rocky 4 Cut Is Totally Different With the Addition of This Key Mentor

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMGM recently released the official trailer for Rocky vs. Drago, Sylvester Stallone's eagerly-anticipated director's cut of Rocky IV set to be released in November, and much to fan delight, that trailer contained a lot of never before seen footage. However, there was one addition revealed in the trailer that is of particular interest in how it changes Rocky IV: the addition of Mickey Goldmill, Rocky's mentor and trainer played by Burgess Meredith.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Expendables 4 behind the scenes photos show Sylvester Stallone and Megan Fox in costume

The Expendables 4 behind the scenes photos reveal stars Sylvester Stallone, Megan Fox, and Jason Statham in costume. Fox posted two photos of her clad all in black to her Instagram Story, simply captioned "Expendables 4," while Stallone posted pictures with Statham captioned: "Having a great time at work with my great friend Jason on the new EXPENDABLES !!!" The first image shows the duo dressed for action, with the second revealing them onstage, Stallone mid-guitar strum. Check them out below.
MOVIES
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

‘Rocky IV’ Director’s Cut Hitting Theaters for One Night Only

Rocky IV fans, you’re in luck: Sylvester Stallone's director's cut of his 1985 epic sports drama, titled Rocky vs. Drago, will hit theaters for one night only on Nov. 11. The Rocky IV director's cut will include 40 more minutes of never-before-seen footage, promising more intense fight scenes and heightened drama as Stallone's titular Rocky Balboa travels to the Soviet Union to defend his heavyweight title against the superhumanly powerful Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Carl Weathers
Person
Dolph Lundgren
Person
Burgess Meredith
CinemaBlend

Sylvester Stallone Shares BTS Photo From Rocky III That’ll Make You Look At That Hulk Hogan Fight Differently

Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to social media, as the veteran actor loves taking to his various platforms to update fans on his new projects and share a few nuggets of history from his past work. The 75-year-old actor has a particular tendency to post behind-the-scenes photos from his work on the Rocky franchise. He’s dropped in a number of cool snapshots in the past, but his latest may be one of the most interesting. The photo depicts his iconic fight with Hulk Hogan in 1982’s Rocky III, though you may start looking at the fight a bit differently after seeing the image.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

The Expendables 4 First Look Reunites Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham

The Expendables continue to have a fondness for black tactical gear and berets as Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham reunite in a set image from the now filming The Expendables 4. The pair of action icons are all smiles and battle attire in the first image, while the second pic of the duo put them in a somewhat more...silly light.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Rocky Vs. Drago Director's Cut Trailer Released

MGM has released the official trailer for Rocky vs. Drago, Sylvester Stallone's upcomng director's cut of Rocky IV, which is set to be released in November. The film marked a turning point in the Rocky franchise in more ways that one, since it featured the death of Apollo Creed, and set the stage for Rocky V, which revealed that during his match with Ivan Drago, Rocky had suffered brain damage which would ultimately end his career. The character of Drago would reappear more than 30 years later, with his son serving as the antagonist as Creed II and Ivan himself coming face to face with Rocky one more time.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Sylvester Stallone Rewrites The Expendables 4 During Dinner

Sylvester Stallone may be 75 years old, but not even a global health crisis has been able to temper his unstoppable work ethic, with the action icon having dived into a huge number of projects since the beginning of last year. After a pandemic-induced hiatus he eventually wrapped shooting on...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky Balboa#Rocky Iii#Professional Boxing#Mgm#Soviet
411mania.com

Sylvester Stallone Reveals First Set Photos For The Expendables 4

In a post on Instagram, Sylvester Stallone revealed the first set photos for the upcoming sequel The Expendables 4. Stallone will reprise his role as Barney Ross, alongside fellow returning cast members Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture. New cast members include Megan Fox, Andy Garcia, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Tony Jaa. It will be directed by Scott Waugh from a script by Spenser Cohen, Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly. The film is expected to primarily focus on Statham’s character, Lee Christmas.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Bernthal Says ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Fan-Favorite “Sell Me This Pen” Moment Was Improvised

One fan-favorite moment in The Wolf of Wall Street was improvised from an anecdote Leonardo DiCaprio heard on his way to set, says Jon Bernthal. A recent guest on the popular YouTube interview series Hot Ones, Bernthal was asked about the experience of working with Martin Scorsese and one of the most quoted moments in the 2013 film. “It’s the mountain top; no one better, never will be,” Bernthal told host Sean Evans of Scorsese. “I learned more even with that sort of limited role. My whole acting style changed off of that.” In the film based on the 2007 memoir of the...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

3 Denzel Washington Movies Are Blowing Up On Netflix

As the most-watched list proves on an almost daily basis, Netflix subscribers will never grow tired of the mid budget action thriller. That appears to be especially true if your name is Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson or Jason Statham, with all three of the genre titans currently dominating the viewership charts.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

What If...? Creators Talk Possibility of Jeffrey Wright Playing The Watcher in Live-Action

There's no arguing that this week belongs to Jeffrey Wright. Not only did the actor return to the Bond franchise as Felix Leiter for the first time since Quantum of Solace was released in 2009, but he also starred in the epic season finale of Marvel's What If...? animated series as The Watcher. Marvel fans are eager to see Wright return as the character in the upcoming second season, but what about in a live-action capacity? Recently, What If...? head writer A.C. Bradley and director Bryan Andrews spoke with Variety about the series and addressed the possibility of Wright playing his role in live-action.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Shares Wrap Party Story Featuring Dave Bautista Showing "Real-Life Superpowers" Against a Harasser

It's been four years since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and the third installment is finally expected to begin production at the end of this year. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will see the return of the core cast as well as director James Gunn. Karen Gillan (Nebula) recently shared that the third installment of the Guardians trilogy is "so emotional" that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in "floods of tears." After that quote went viral, Gunn took to Twitter with a hilarious reaction. The director has also been sharing some fun throwbacks and stories about filming the first two movies. In fact, he just shared a wild story about the first movie's wrap party.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ With Kurtwood Smith & Debra Jo Rupp Ordered By Netflix

Netflix has given a formal series green light to That ’90s Show, a follow-up to Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner’s hit That ’70s Show. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will anchor the spinoff, reprising their respective roles as Red Forman and Kitty Forman. They will executive produce That ’90s Show alongside its creators, That ’70s Show alum Gregg Mettler — who serves as showrunner — Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, and their daughter Lindsay Turner. Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is visiting her grandparents...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy