CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: “Cinderella” tries too hard to be Gen-Z

Loyola Maroon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKay Cannon takes a modern spin on a classic tale in her latest film “Cinderella,” released Sept. 3. It tells the story of a young, aspiring seamstress living under the rule of her harsh foster family, who comes across love amidst all her triumphs. Played by singer and songwriter Camila...

loyolamaroon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cornell Daily Sun

Awful Anachronisms: A Cinderella (2021) Review

Fairy Tales, especially those featuring princesses, are nostalgic. Most people raised on Western media know the stories of Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella. It may be popular Disney adaptations or the bedtime stories that originated from ancient European folktales. Their notoriety makes it easy to modernize these stories by transporting them to a different place in space-time. High fantasy adult Snow White? Steampunk Sleeping Beauty? And uh… Cinderella directed by Kay Cannon.
MOVIES
Alestle

REVIEW: New Cinderella movie feels like a community theater show

The new “Cinderella” movie gives a very modern take on a classic, with Camila Cabello as the dressmaking heroine. “Cinderella” was a good movie to watch if you focused mainly on the music and choreography. The writing was cheesy at points, leaning heavily on common tropes, but overall provided a fun watch.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Idris Elba and Regina Hall Shine In New The Harder They Fall Trailer

The official trailer for the Netflix film The Harder They Fall has officially been released. This new country western starring Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors is sure to give anyone a rekindled fervor for the old west. When Rufus Buck, played by Elba, is released from prison, his former enemy and outlaw, Nat Love (Majors) vows to hunt him down. Here is the trailer!
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Idris Elba's Beautiful Family Stole the Spotlight at His Own Movie Premiere

Idris Elba had his loved ones by his side as he attended the premiere of The Harder They Fall during the London Film Festival on Wednesday. For the special event, the English actor brought along his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, and his 19-year-old daughter, Isan Elba, whom he shares with ex-wife Hanne Norgaard. The trio flashed smiles for the cameras as they walked the red carpet together holding hands. At one point, Isan shared a cute moment with Idris's costar Regina King as they snapped a photo together. This isn't the first time the group have graced us with a sweet family outing. They previously attended the 2019 Golden Globes, where Isan served as the Golden Globes Ambassador. See more pictures from their latest appearance ahead and be sure to check out Idris in The Harder They Fall when it hits Netflix on Nov. 3.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Kay Cannon
Person
Idina Menzel
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gen Z#Foster Parents
AOL Corp

Tori Spelling says she knows she looks 'completely different' following plastic surgery rumors

Tori Spelling is opening up about those plastic surgery rumors. Earlier this week, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was spotted on social media looking a bit different, even drawing comparisons to Khloe Kardashian. Spelling addressed the speculation that she had work done on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, admitting that while she does have a new look, it’s not due to plastic surgery.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Worst-Dressed at the 2021 Emmy Awards, According to You

The 2021 Emmy Awards is always an occasion to make a statement on the red carpet. This year’s black tie affair featured an array of bold and statement-making looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded select celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many actors’ and actress’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their shock, surprise and confusion over a variety of celebrities’ outfits that appeared on the carpet throughout the evening. From colorful suits to supersized sleeves, discover some of the 2021 Emmy Awards’ worst...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Oprah Rejected This Potential Grandparent Nickname for Gayle King

Gayle King’s daughter Kirby Bumpus just gave birth to her first child and aunt Oprah Winfrey weighed in on King’s grandmother nickname, with input from Katy Perry. In a recent episode of The OG Chronicles (King and Winfrey’s joint video series), the besties go shopping for baby gear with pop star Perry and the trio hilariously debates the title King’s grandson Luca Lynn Miller should use. “What is Daisy going to call your mom?” King asked Perry of her 13-month-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom. “Because I don’t want to be ‘Grandma’ or ‘Nana.'” “Ok, so my Mom is...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Telegraph

I served Prince Harry champagne at 5am, says waitress who went on to star in Princess Diana musical

A British actress who once served Prince Harry drinks at a party has appeared as Diana, Princess of Wales, in a new Netflix trailer of the controversial musical. Jeanna de Waal, who grew up in Solihull before making her name on Broadway, stars in Diana: A True Musical Story, the latest in a series of films and television shows about the late princess and the Royal family.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

​Zoë Kravitz Calls Breakups "Sad but Beautiful Things" Following Karl Glusman Divorce

Zoë Kravitz is giving a rare glimpse into her personal life with her recent Another magazine interview. While discussing her upcoming solo album, the 32-year-old actress revealed how her recent split from ex-husband Karl Glusman inspired some of her new music. "I wrote it over a long stretch of time, subconsciously just capturing this range of emotions, which has been interesting to look back on and see what I was writing about them, then and now and in between," she said about the album. "It's personal. It's about love and loss."
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Scott Disick is apparently 'dating again' after 'unexpected' split from Amelia Hamlin

It's been a busy couple of months for Scott Disick. In August, his shady DMs about ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were leaked, and just a few days later, he split from his girlfriend of almost a year, Amelia Hamlin. But it seems he's been able to put all that drama behind him, and is reportedly back on the dating scene just a month after his relationship ended.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Judge Judy Bailiff Petri Hawkins Breaks Silence on Being Booted After 25 Years

When Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for Judge Judy Sheindlin's new series Judy Justice, fans were shocked to see that she had a new bailiff, Kevin Rasco. During the entire run of Judge Judy, Petri Hawkins Byrd served as Sheindlin's bailiff, so many expected him to return. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Byrd revealed that Sheindlin did not even ask him to join the new series.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy