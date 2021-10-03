CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Succession season 3: The story ahead for Gerri and Roman

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we are preparing for the premiere of Succession season 3, HBO seems to be telling us something about Gerri and Roman already. For some more evidence of that, just take a look at the image below! This is one of the character posters the network threw out there in advance of the new season airing, and this one is fascinating just because the pairing itself is. Who would’ve thought we’d be here with Gerri and Roman?

goodhousekeeping.com

Freddie Highmore Just Dropped Major News and 'The Good Doctor' Fans Are Freaking Out

Season 5 of ABC’s hit medical drama The Good Doctor returned with an unexpected twist — both in the show and in real life. Ahead of the new season premiering on Monday, a two-minute trailer teased that The Good Doctor would pick up at Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara)’s wedding. Alas, it ended up only being a dream sequence. But after fans watched the beginning of the fifth season, Freddie Highmore himself stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared that he has already walked down the aisle off the small screen.
TVLine

How Bull Wrote Out Benny in Season 6 Premiere After Freddy Rodriguez's Exit

The TAC team has lost another member. Three years after Bull wrote out hacker Cable McCrory (as a fatality in a bridge collapse), the CBS drama’s Season 6 premiere revealed that Benny Colón (played by original cast member Freddy Rodriguez) had also bid the team adieu, though on less tragic terms. “Benny is blissfully happy in Rome, singing ‘Mi Amore’ to his Italian bride,” Marrisa (Geneva Carr) reminded the gang at a karaoke bar, when some called for Benny’s channeling of Kenny Loggins. “True love won’t be denied,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) affirmed after Danny (Jaime Lee Kirchner) marveled that Benny had moved...
ETOnline.com

Anthony Anderson Talks 'Bittersweet' Final Season of 'Black-ish' and New Prank Show With Mom (Exclusive)

The end of Black-ish is near, and Anthony Anderson is anticipating a rough time. ABC renewed its Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated sitcom for an eighth and final season on May 14, an announcement that creator and executive producer Kenya Barris called "both exciting and bittersweet." Anderson finds that description very apt as production on the final installment nears an end.
TVLine

Walking Dead Sets 2022 Return Date — Plus, Trailer for Part 2 of Final Season

The Walking Dead won’t conclude the first of its three final-season arcs until Sunday’s installment of the AMC drama (9/8c), but already, the network has announced when the series will return with the next eight hours of its 24-episode sendoff: Sunday, Feb. 20, at 9/8c. (The premiere, like every episode, will be available a week early on AMC+.) The show also dropped a new trailer for the second leg of its long goodbye. In it, we get not only a joyful reunion between Daryl and his Lil’ Ass-Kicker, Judith, but an introduction to Homeland vet Laila Robins’ Pamela Milton, aka the...
9-1-1 season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Painful Maddie story ahead

Season 5 episode 2 is going to be airing on Fox a little tonight, and we’d advise you to be prepared for some serious heartbreak. Maddie is going through something serious in postpartum depression, and this is not going to be the sort of story that is altogether resolved quickly. It’s a reflection of real life, where there is no quick fix and it is an extensive, emotional journey.
TVLine

Legacies Video: Hope and Landon Go Full Silence of the Lambs in Premiere

In the pantheon of cinematic greetings, few send shivers down your spine faster than “Hello, Clarice.” Even when those words are being spoken by a handsome Muppet like Landon Kirby. That’s how Landon — or Landi-vore, as we’ll be calling him for as long as Malivore’s possession sticks — welcomes Hope to his chambers in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of Legacies‘ fourth season premiere, airing Oct. 14 at 9/8c on The CW. Fortunately, Landi-vore provides context: “An unexpected side effect of taking over Landon’s body is that I now have all his memories,” he says. “Do you know how many movies this...
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 spoilers: Jeremy Strong teases Kendall’s new story

Are you ready for Succession season 3 to be here already? After an extended two-year wait, it’s fair to call this hiatus all sorts of torture. Yet, we’re very-much pleased to be getting to the end of it, especially since there is so much fascinating story to explore. In the...
IGN

Succession Season 3 Review: Episodes 1-7

The below is a spoiler-free review of the first seven episodes of Succession Season 3, which premieres on HBO Oct. 17. After a stunning Season 2 cliffhanger that saw Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) finally stand up to his bruising father Logan (Brian Cox) -- by refusing to take the blame for the multiple sexual harassment cover-ups of the family’s global media and entertainment company -- Succession Season 3 hits the ground running. The first two episodes of Jesse Armstrong’s HBO series have an edgy pace as these ridiculously rich and toxic characters try to close ranks and secure power before they lose control of their empire. Overall, it builds up to a season, in its first seven episodes, that lives up to the first two enthralling installments.
asapland.com

Taboo Season 2 The Cast And The Story

The lead of making a Taboo Season 2, is in the right direction. Clap is yet to cut but officials have declared that Season 2 will be aired for sure next year. Let’s back into the early days of the Taboo, in 2017 showrunner, BBC has declared that the hero of the first season will continue in the second part also. Tom hardy a 19th-century caper stud boy is in the lead role of Taboo Season 2. Along with Tom, James Delaney is also come up with the more grunting plots.
Robb Report

‘Killer’ Kendall Goes for the Jugular in ‘Succession’ Season 3

The Roys are back in town. Everyone’s favorite family of power-hungry media tycoons (and psychotics) makes its return in the recently released trailer for season 3 of HBO’s Succession. And, as the brief clips makes abundantly clear, the more things change, the more they stay the same. When we last checked in with the Roys—which was two long years ago, thanks to the pandemic—the most tortured member of the clan, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), had just publicly accused family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) of being complicit in the culture of harassment and abuse that pervaded Waystar Royco. The climactic announcement, which Kendall claims he...
cartermatt.com

A Million Little Things season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Gary’s past & present

Season 4 episode 4 is coming to ABC next week, and just the title alone should make you concerned: “Pinocchio.” Does that mean some sort of big lie is right around the corner? It’s possible; that’s very much the implication! It’s especially bad news for someone like Gary, who has worked so hard to keep some secrets regardless of whatever the consequences of that may be.
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2: Final ‘Times Like These’ hopes

Season 12 episode 2 carries with it the title of “Times Like These,” and it is airing in a matter of hours!. So what has our attention more than anything else? There are a few different storylines that look intriguing on paper, but none more so than Eddie’s secret. We knew going into this episode that the character was trying to hide. However, it was not entirely clear what that would be. We didn’t believe that Eddie would EVER do anything altogether nefarious towards Jamie, so we were somewhat willing to rule that out in advance. Everything else, however, was a little more fair game. She could be working on an undercover assignment, or at the very least planning some sort of big surprise for him.
cartermatt.com

Riverdale season 6 premiere date at The CW; will it be final season?

Given that tonight marks the season 5 finale, what better time than the present to discuss a Riverdale season 6?. There are a few different things to dive into here, but the best place to start is simply with the good news: For one, the show has been renewed for most of the year! It had to be, given that filming started months ago and prior to that, the writing staff needed to get the story together.
