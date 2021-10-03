Succession season 3: The story ahead for Gerri and Roman
As we are preparing for the premiere of Succession season 3, HBO seems to be telling us something about Gerri and Roman already. For some more evidence of that, just take a look at the image below! This is one of the character posters the network threw out there in advance of the new season airing, and this one is fascinating just because the pairing itself is. Who would’ve thought we’d be here with Gerri and Roman?cartermatt.com
Comments / 0