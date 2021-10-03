Succession season 3: The story ahead for Gerri and Roman

Season 12 episode 2 carries with it the title of “Times Like These,” and it is airing in a matter of hours!. So what has our attention more than anything else? There are a few different storylines that look intriguing on paper, but none more so than Eddie’s secret. We knew going into this episode that the character was trying to hide. However, it was not entirely clear what that would be. We didn’t believe that Eddie would EVER do anything altogether nefarious towards Jamie, so we were somewhat willing to rule that out in advance. Everything else, however, was a little more fair game. She could be working on an undercover assignment, or at the very least planning some sort of big surprise for him.

