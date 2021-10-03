CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, GA

Flood Advisory issued for Decatur, Grady, Mitchell by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-03 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-04 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Decatur; Grady; Mitchell The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Decatur County in southwestern Georgia Northwestern Grady County in southwestern Georgia Southern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 305 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Whigham, Harrells Still, Peoples Still and Vada. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

