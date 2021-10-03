CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

Zephyrhills bicyclist dies after Sunday morning crash with pickup

By Michaela Mulligan
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago

Check tampabay.com for the latest breaking news and updates. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

A Zephyrhills bicyclist died Sunday morning after colliding with a pickup truck in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 64-year-old man from Gibsonton was driving the pickup truck east on State Road 574 near Williams Road at 10:35 a.m. Sunday in Mango. At the same time, a 42-year-old woman from Zephyrhills rode a bicycle north across the highway into the path of the pickup, resulting in a crash, troopers said.

The truck and the bicycle came to a stop in the travel lanes of State Road 574.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries, troopers said. She was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pickup was uninjured.

The Florida Highway Patrol did not release the names of those involved in the crash because of its interpretation of Marsy’s Law, an amendment to the state Constitution.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

