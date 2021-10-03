Southmoreland’s Lilly Wasmund becomes first girl to score a TD in WPIAL football

First wins always seem to taste sweet no matter when they occur during the season. It took longer than they had hoped, but for Gettysburg’s football team, securing their first win at home in front of a packed crowd at Musselman Stadium on Homecoming Weekend made the occasion even sweeter. The Bullets defeated the Juniata Eagles 48-42 on Saturday, September 25, marking their first win of the 2021 season.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO