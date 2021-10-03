Southmoreland’s Lilly Wasmund becomes first girl to score a TD in WPIAL football
The official yardage of the carry is 1 yard. But Lilly Wasmund’s short jaunt with the football traversed more than 100 years of WPIAL football. Wasmund is a junior at Southmoreland High School and a member of the Scotties’ football team. With a little more than six minutes remaining in Friday’s blowout victory against Derry, Southmoreland had the ball at the Derry 1-yard line when offensive coordinator Tim Bukowski gave a simple instruction.www.post-gazette.com
