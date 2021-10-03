Arrest made in hit-and-run accident that took the life of 10-year-old

Arianna Colon, left, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident related to the Sept. 23 accident that took the life of Yaceny Rodriguez-Gonzalez, right. Photos by SLCSO and FPPD

A 22-year-old Okeechobee woman has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run pedestrian accident that claimed the life of 10-year-old Yaceny Rodriguez-Gonzalez on Sept. 23 in Fort Pierce.

Arianna Aleja Colon is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving the death of a human. She surrendered herself on Friday at the St. Lucie County Jail, where she is being held in lieu of $210,000 bond.

Rodriguez-Gonzalez, a fifth-grade student at the Allapattah Flats K-8 school, was crossing Oleander Avenue near the intersection of Skylark Drive at about 6:35 a.m. Sept. 23 she was struck by a white, four-door vehicle driven by Colon, police said.

Rodriguez-Gonzalez was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Colon fled north on Oleander Avenue. Police located her vehicle later the same day and announced that they had identified a person of interest in the case.