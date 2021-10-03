CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Pierce, FL

Arrest made in hit-and-run accident that took the life of 10-year-old

Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rJnQ1_0cFwPWkF00

Arianna Colon, left, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident related to the Sept. 23 accident that took the life of Yaceny Rodriguez-Gonzalez, right. Photos by SLCSO and FPPD

A 22-year-old Okeechobee woman has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run pedestrian accident that claimed the life of 10-year-old Yaceny Rodriguez-Gonzalez on Sept. 23 in Fort Pierce.

Arianna Aleja Colon is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving the death of a human. She surrendered herself on Friday at the St. Lucie County Jail, where she is being held in lieu of $210,000 bond.

Rodriguez-Gonzalez, a fifth-grade student at the Allapattah Flats K-8 school, was crossing Oleander Avenue near the intersection of Skylark Drive at about 6:35 a.m. Sept. 23 she was struck by a white, four-door vehicle driven by Colon, police said.

Rodriguez-Gonzalez was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Colon fled north on Oleander Avenue. Police located her vehicle later the same day and announced that they had identified a person of interest in the case.


Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping the Treasure Coast.

Comments / 34

Scott Gunnoe
6d ago

not trying to be judgmental however after the investigation is complete they will probably find that she was on her phone ki ki ing with Friends and not paying attention to what is important we all see it everyday we also are guilty of it

Reply(5)
14
Bcasp
6d ago

Even in her mugshot she still looks careless. She surrendered because they knew who she was, not because she felt guilty.

Reply(4)
15
Majestic Microdesign
5d ago

Life has become cheap, when it is precious, it is a sign of the times, when society teach it is OK to abort a life of a innocent baby life.. This is just another step toward inhumanity to mankind being driven home with brainwashed the youth.. Abortion is a curse on this nation we are suffering the repercussions of how cheap life is treated by our society.

Reply(3)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Additional details released about murder of Sebastian woman

Michael Despres is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jeanine Bishop, whose body was found in her pickup truck Tuesday parked at Walmart. Photo from IRC Jail. Michael Despres had been planning to murder his fiancé, Jeanine Bishop, for several days before finally strangling her and driving her body to the Sebastian Walmart in her black Chevy pickup truck on Tuesday, according to a recently released arrest affidavit.
SEBASTIAN, FL
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Not-so-nice neighbor nabbed for stealing, pawning Sebastian man's possessions

Thomas Benematti (inset photo) is accused of stealing $15,000 worth of stuff from his Sebastian neighbor while the neighbor was away. Photos by IRCSO. A Sebastian man who promised to keep an eye on his neighbor’s property while the neighbor was out of state instead pawned a number of the man’s possessions – including jet skis, a riding lawn mower, and a rifle – and pocketed about $15,000, officials said.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Okeechobee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lucie#Slcso#Fppd#The St Lucie County Jail
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Man arrested in Vero Beach with huge quantity of drugs sentenced to 106 months in prison

Burnell Emlet, who was arrested in May, 2020, with a large cache of drugs, has been sentenced to 8-1/2 years in prison. Photo from Indian River Sheriff’s Office. Burnell Emlet, a Fort Pierce man who was arrested in Vero Beach in May, 2020, with a cache of fentanyl, generic Xanax, LSD, marijuana, and more than $50,000 in cash, was sentenced Monday to 106 months in a federal prison.
VERO BEACH, FL
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Vero Beach couple arrested for defrauding at least 150 pool construction customers

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Lee Massie outlines the allegations against Brian and Chrystal Washburn (inset photo). Images from SLCSO and IRC Jail. A Vero Beach couple that own and operate a pool construction company were arrested Tuesday on charges they took more than $2 million in payments from more than 150 customers on the Treasure Coast and beyond and failed to finish building their pools.
VERO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Multi-agency investigation nets four arrests, uncovers weapons, drugs

From left, Jaquan Ragin, Jerme Ragin, and Alisha Mitz were among those arrested after the raid that netted guns, drugs, and cash. Photos from PSLPD. A month-long multi-jurisdictional investigation involving detectives with the Fort Pierce Police Department and Port St. Lucie Police Department, along with agents with the Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives culminated Sept. 29 with the arrest of four people in the 400 block of SE Baoy Avenue in Port St. Lucie and another address in Fort Pierce.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

 https://Knowherenews.com/TC

Comments / 0

Community Policy