Help NASA Find a New Astromobile to Take Astronauts to the Launch Pad

Whether it's a refurb of a classic like the Astrovan or an all-new vehicle, it needs room for eight and a clear look towards the future. NASA needs a vehicle to take astronauts to the launch pad for its upcoming Artemis II mission around the moon, and it's open to either something new or perhaps a refurbishment of one of its heritage vehicles. NASA announced that it's seeking input from private companies to work with it on this new vehicle. What do you think it should be?