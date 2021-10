If you’re a woman who’s been to the doctor lately, there’s a good chance you’ve been told you need to take a vitamin D supplement. Nearly half of all Americans (42 percent) are deficient in this essential nutrient, and among many demographics, including premenopausal women, those over age 65, and people with black and brown skin, that number is much higher. Now there’s another reason to make sure you’re getting enough, and it’s all about having a healthy gut — which is linked to a slew of amazing benefits.

HEALTH ・ 22 DAYS AGO