CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Tom Brady asked that game not be stopped if he sets passing record

By Erin Walsh
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kp0DD_0cFwOXNV00
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the New England Patriots would not stop Sunday's game to honor Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady if/when he sets the NFL's passing record. Now we know why.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports (h/t Pro Football Talk), Brady specifically requested that the game not be stopped. Instead, the game will be briefly paused for a moment of recognition.

Glazer also noted that Bucs head coach Bruce Arians will be faced with a challenge in keeping Brady calm. Practice during the week was anything but calm.

It's not hard to see why Brady doesn't want the game stopped. He'll be dealing with enough emotions on Sunday night as it's his first time returning to Gillette Stadium since leaving the Patriots in 2020.

The 44-year-old needs to remain focused, as the Bucs could fall to 2-2 on the season with a loss.

Brady will absolutely be honored before Sunday's game, but he doesn't expect Patriots fans to root for him this weekend, telling Jim Gray on their "Let's Go!" podcast on SiriusXM, "The home crowd at Gillette is a great crowd. And I think they're going to cheer for their team as I would expect them to."

Read this on the web

Comments / 7

Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jay Glazer
Person
Adam Schefter
995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood Sings Custom Sunday Night Football Theme for Tom Brady

Carrie Underwood has added a new little ditty for Tom Brady on her Sunday Night Football theme. She shared the new song on her socials; it’s for when Tom Brady takes the field with Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play his former team, the New England Patriots on Sunday (10/3). She...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#The New England Patriots#Fox Sports#Bucs#Gillette
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nickiswift.com

How Tall Is Tom Brady?

There's no doubt that the arguably intriguing Tom Brady stands out and has made his mark on the world, especially when it comes to the sports scene. As a professional football player who has found a staggering amount of success as a quarterback first with the New England Patriots and then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has thrilled fans of the game as a formidable figure on the field.
NFL
Wicked Local

Whatever happened to Tom Brady's mansion in suburban Boston?

His old locker in Gillette Stadium is occupied by someone else. The luxury suite his family used belongs to someone else. And when Tom Brady returns to Foxborough, Massachusetts Sunday to face his old team, the New England Patriots, with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there will be another reminder of his new reality.
NFL
FanSided

Bill Belichick crashes Bucs locker room to share private moment with Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to face his former team as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer was full of reunions, and some were better than others. As soon as he arrived back in New England, Patriots fans greeted their former quarterback with cheers. Brady also shared a picturesque embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft pregame and spent all of his time postgame chatting with his former teammates. Both sides seemed to be enjoying the homecoming and soaking it all in.
NFL
NESN

Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Weekend Ahead Of Patriots-Bucs

Gisele Bundchen mixed football and family during her latest trip to New England. The supermodel wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady joined his family Saturday night at Novara Restaurant in Milton, Mass., to celebrate his nephew’s christening, according to The Boston Globe’s Emily Sweeney. Novara manager Lindsey Mills...
MILTON, MA
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Honest Message For Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Bill Belichick had a lot of success working with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but come this weekend, they’ll be squaring off against each other. Brady and Gronkowski are making their much-anticipated return to New England as members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The drama surrounding their appearance has been heightened by some of the anecdotes in a new book on the Patriots’ dynasty written by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
INFORUM

'He can play basketball like anyone, like freaking Michael Jordan. Then he comes out here, throws the ball like Tom Brady;' DGF's Owen Leach blossoming as two-sport star

GLYNDON, Minn.-- The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels football team has opened the season 2-0 for the third consecutive year and face the Perham Yellow Jackets coming up this Friday. Through two games this year, the Rebels have outscored their opponents 36-18, and have a 17-2 record in their last 19 games. The...
GLYNDON, MN
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

22K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy