Kyogo Furuhashi’s brilliant reaction to Celtic win vs Aberdeen

Celtic eventually got the better of Hibs in the SWPL on Sunday with a 2-1 win – and all three goals are pretty spectacular. It was goalless at the interval with Fran Alonso’s side doing most of the pressing. Into the second half the breakthrough came from a long range strike from Sarah Harkes – her husband scored AGAINST Celtic for Dundee United later in the day. A defensive mistake from Jodie Bartle allowed Hibs to gain possession in the final third but it was some strike to level the scores, much to the frustration of Fran Alonso on the touchline.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO