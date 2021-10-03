Kyogo Furuhashi’s brilliant reaction to Celtic win vs Aberdeen
It is safe to say that the 2-1 win against Aberdeen was a huge result for Celtic. A defeat on the day would have seen them slip down to 7th position before the international break. But now, they are just a couple of points off third placed Hibernian. The Hoops’ summer signings, Kyogo and Jota, ended up finding the back of the net on the day to end their long streak of not winning an away league game, which had stretched back to earlier in the year.thecelticbhoys.com
