Kevin Stefanski said it will be all business on Sunday when he leads the visiting Cleveland Browns against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Stefanki was the NFL Coach of the Year in 2020 when he led the Browns to the playoffs, but spent the 14 previous years with the Vikings working his way through the offensive coaching staff before becoming offensive coordinator. Sunday will be his first matchup against Minnesota, and it's one both the Browns (2-1) and Vikings (1-2) need for division considerations.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO