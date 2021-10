This My Hero Academia review contains spoilers. “Let me ask you, why do you still wish for more power?”. My Hero Academia has always been very elegant with its exploration of the fine line that can exist between hero and villain, but that’s never been more apparent than after the events of this bifurcated season. Season five of My Hero Academia heads into this finale with newfound empathy and anxiety. The tension that exists between the Pro Heroes Association and the League of Villains Paranormal Liberation Front is rejuvenated in a way that it hasn’t been in years. Now that the audience is properly invested in both sides of this looming war, “The High, Deep Blue Sky” takes a second to set the stage for season six.

