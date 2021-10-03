CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Woman wanted in Clayton murder captured in Georgia; son safe, Amber Alert canceled

By Kayla Morton
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ne4gA_0cFwML6R00

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Camille Singleton, who was charged in connection with a Thursday murder in Clayton, North Carolina, was apprehended and arrested in Georgia today, Clayton spokesperson Nathanael Shelton confirmed.

Singleton is wanted for the murder of 68-year-old Inita Gaither, according to a previous release from Shelton.

Gaither was found dead in a home along Crawford Parkway, which is just off of W. Main Street in Clayton. She was shot in the head with a handgun, according to the incident report.

Police Chief Greg Tart told CBS 17 on Thursday night that the incident began as a welfare check call made by the family around 4:30 p.m. Authorities said Gaither was related to Singleton.

Additionally, an Amber Alert was issued for Singleton’s 2-year-old son, Dior.

Dior Singleton and his mom Camille Singleton. Photos from Clayton police

The alert has been canceled as Dior was found with his mother. He is also currently in police custody, safe.

Clayton detectives are currently en route to Georgia.

Michael Prunka and Patrick Zarcone contributed to this article.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Suspect held in shooting of 2 staffers in senior facility

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Two staff members were fatally shot Friday at a Maryland senior living facility just outside of Washington, D.C., and a suspect was taken into custody, police said. The shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. at Gateway Village in Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County and Capitol Heights police said. Both victims […]
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clayton, GA
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
Clayton, NC
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Clayton, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
WSPA 7News

Moped driver dies in car accident

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A man was pronounced dead Friday morning after he was killed in a car accident. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to 3950 Grandview Drive in Simpsonville for a motor vehicle vs. moped accident. According to Parks Evans, Greenville County Coroner, 52 year-old Francis G Aliano was identified as the driver of […]
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Woman Wanted#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Lawsuits: Fake account with similar name linked to Murdaugh scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two lawsuits filed against Alex Murdaugh this week say the South Carolina attorney created a fraudulent bank account to steal money. The lawsuits say Murdaugh took money from both a $5 million life insurance settlement for his dead housekeeper and the law firm founded a century ago by Murdaugh’s great-grandfather. The […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

770
Followers
343
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy