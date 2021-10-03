CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

New COVID drug is no substitute for vaccines, doctor says

By Mike Suriani, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfNm1_0cFwLpB600

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) – As medical experts call an experimental anti-viral pill developed by Merck and Company a serious game changer in the fight against COVID-19, a Memphis doctor warned Friday that people shouldn’t think of it as a substitute for the vaccine.

Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist with Baptist Memorial Healthcare, says this pill is the latest potential weapon in the fight against COVID-19, a battle that seems to have no end.

“It is the first therapy that we might have that would be a simple pill we could give someone early on in disease to help them avoid more serious illness, hospitalization and death,” Threlkeld said. “Health care workers are just very, very, very exhausted at watching people die and increasingly those deaths are unnecessary and they just don’t make any sense.”

Merck says new experimental pill cuts the worst effects of COVID-19

Threlkeld says clinical trials have been so successful that Merck is seeking emergency use authorization as soon as possible from the FDA.

But Threlkeld, like many in the medical field, worry some people will see the pill as a substitute for getting vaccinated, even though it’s not.

“It’s a potentially dangerous thing, because if you give me two interventions – the vaccine intervention gives a 95 percent, or so, plus protection against death and severe disease right now. Why would I trade that to wait around for a 50 percent protection that you would get from the pill?” Threlkeld said.

Threlkeld calls the pill a “hedge” against potential resistance to vaccine efficacy, which has, in his words, “waned” a bit and that’s why a booster shot has been approved.

Study finds 37% of COVID patients suffer at least one long-lasting symptom

New York residents Charles and Charlene Rainone told Nexstar’s WREG that they have both been vaccinated and believe the pill is a giant step forward.

“I think anything that they come up with that helps fight this virus, to get our country back on its feet working, I’m all for it,” Charles Rainone said.

If approved, Merck expects to mass produce the pill by the end of the year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Getting Priority With This One Thing, Officials Say

In recent months, it's been clear there are a number of advantages to getting the COVID shot, beyond just being much more protected against the virus. Vaccinated people have fewer restrictions and are able to travel more freely than unvaccinated people because they're less likely to contract or transmit COVID. Now, however, health officials are urging states to give unvaccinated individuals priority access to one thing: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently updated its guidelines to say unvaccinated people should be prioritized over vaccinated people for monoclonal antibody treatment. Tennessee is the first state to embrace this guidance, but it's likely to spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEAR

Pensacola woman details experience treating COVID with ivermectin

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Despite FDA warnings, some people are still using Ivermectin -- a drug primarily used to prevent parasites in animals and humans -- to treat COVID-19. Channel 3 spoke to a Pensacola woman on Friday who took the drug. She explained her experience with it. Monya Curtis was...
PENSACOLA, FL
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Health
Memphis, TN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Memphis, TN
Vaccines
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Weather#Covid#Wreg#Nexstar
kxnet.com

Is Moderna the preferred vaccine now?

(NEXSTAR) – A recent study that found the Moderna vaccine produced twice as many antibodies as Pfizer may be threatening Pfizer’s status as the “hot-person vaccine.” After all, who wouldn’t want all those extra antibodies coursing through their veins?. We asked two doctors whether they would pick Moderna over Pfizer,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
INDUSTRY
Valley News

Experts tell FDA vaccines ‘harm more people than they save,’ but NIH director believes boosters will be approved in coming weeks

Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

The Most Common COVID Symptoms Now, According to Doctors

The emergence of effective vaccines has changed the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it hasn't eliminated the need to be vigilant about symptoms of the coronavirus. People who have been vaccinated may still develop "breakthrough" COVID infections—although these are rare—and transmit the virus to others. At the same time, researchers have discovered that people who've been vaccinated may have different symptoms of COVID than those who haven't gotten the jabs. Two doctors told ETNT Health about the most common COVID symptoms they're seeing on the front lines at this point in the pandemic. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

1K+
Followers
466
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy