Blake Lively Shares Sweet ‘My Little Pony’ Themed Party For Daughter Betty’s 2nd Birthday

By Nicole Edenedo
Hollywood Life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlake Lively spared no expense for her youngest daughter’s second birthday as she treated Betty to a special unicorn themed party!. Three cheers for the birthday girl! Blake Lively‘s third child Betty turns two on Monday, October 4 and to ring in her special day the actress treated her littlest girl to a “My Little Pony” themed party. The Gossip Girl alum shared a couple of fun photos of what awaited her daughter and friends on her Instagram story Sunday, October 3.

Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds
