Blake Lively Shares Sweet ‘My Little Pony’ Themed Party For Daughter Betty’s 2nd Birthday

SEVENTEEN. I don’t know why but it sounds about a decade older than sixteen. Maybe because I feel like I was just seventeen. Or maybe because there are a lot of songs about being seventeen and one that even includes strawberry wine in the lyrics. Maybe it is because you are a year away from eighteen which seems completely impossible that you are that close to being an “adult.” I’m going to keep using the word “adult” in quotation marks because I am 41 years old and still constantly am looking for adults who are adultier than me that hold a lot more answers on such subjects as how to be better at adulting.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO