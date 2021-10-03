The Truth About Truth Serum
Law enforcement officials have long used drugs like barbiturates to interrogate suspects. (Credit: Valery Brozhinsky/Shutterstock) The ability to separate truths from falsehoods has long evaded humanity: We’re prone to lying when it behooves us, and we do a poor job of recognizing when we’re the ones being lied to. Even police officers and other specialists trained in the detection of deceit fall short about as often as the average person.www.discovermagazine.com
Comments / 0