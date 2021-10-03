MARSHALL — Nettie Sue Cagle Farris was born on the family farm in Post Oak, Texas, on June 27, 1932, to Adron L. and Louise Elizabeth Pratt Cagle. After a happy and busy childhood, she pursued a degree in Home Economics at Texas State College for Women. Upon graduation, Sue embarked upon a stellar 46-year career with the Texas Agricultural Extension Service. After serving first as Home Demonstration Agent in Marion and Harrison Counties, she was then promoted to the role of District Director in Amarillo and Overton, Texas. Sue was recognized for her outstanding work many times during her outstanding career. Of special note were the Superior Service Award from Texas A&M and prestigious national recognition by the American Home Economics Association. Sue was dearly loved and admired by many of her friends and coworkers as an encourager, mentor, and dear friend.