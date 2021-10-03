CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Plane taking off from road after parade crashes onto Texas highway, video shows

By Mitchell Willetts
Island Packet Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo captured the moment an airplane came crashing down onto a busy stretch of highway after a parade in a small town in southeast Texas over the weekend. In the video, shared by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the small yellow plane can be seen coasting low and slow overhead before clipping a light pole, tearing through a stop light and thudding onto the pavement before flipping over -- all in the space of seven seconds -- as bystanders and people in traffic look on.

www.islandpacket.com

Comments / 1

Related
KSAT 12

Driver, 16, blowing black smoke runs over 6 cyclists training for Ironman triathlon on Texas highway, reports say

A teenage driver who was allegedly hassling cyclists in Waller County by “rolling coal” ended up running over a group and injuring six of them, according to media reports. The six cyclists, who were training for an Ironman triathlon, were struck on Saturday morning in a rural area on Business U.S. 290 that’s west of Waller, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported. Watch their full report here.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Horrific Neighborhood Crash

Police have confirmed that the Honda was traveling west on Southwest Dr. and rear-ended the Jeep. After those two collided, the Honda continued to cross into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on with the Chevy. The chevy was then struck from behind by the silver truck. As of now the...
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
NBC Miami

Crash Sends Vehicle Straight Into Hollywood Salon, Killing 20-Year-Old

A 20-year-old woman was killed Friday after the car she was in was t-boned and ended up crashing into a Hollywood beauty salon. Britany Hemmings was a passenger in the vehicle her best friend was driving. Hemmings' father said his daughter was singing along to a song on the radio when the crash happened at around midnight.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
yourbasin.com

Odessa woman who lost her son to a drunk driver dies in Ector County crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Tera Crossland, N.A.T.E. Foundation founder, has died following a Tuesday afternoon crash. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:18 p.m. on September 14, troopers responded to John Ben Shepperd Parkway, one mile north of Odessa about the crash. Investigators say Crossland was driving a 2021 Dodge Challenger southwest on JBS when she approached a curve, left the roadway, and rolled. A release from DPS says Crossland was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Texas#Accident#Ccso#Kprc
KTRE

Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A steel coil fell off a semitruck’s trailer, killing another driver on the road, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. WXIX is reporting the semi, owned by Total Package Express Inc., was driving northbound carrying a load of steel coil that became...
ACCIDENTS
bluemountaineagle.com

Three horses killed on Highway 26

Three horses were struck by a car and killed on Laycock Creek Road and Highway 26 early this morning after fleeing from a pasture nearly six miles away. In a Wednesday press release from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley, both lanes on Highway 26 had to be closed for roughly one hour in both directions.
GRANT COUNTY, OR
fox5ny.com

Man drowns in freak lawnmower accident

An elderly South Carolina man died in a freak lawnmower accident. The Cherokee County Coroner says that 88-year-old Daniel Lee Shaw of Gaffney was cutting the lawn when the accident took place. "Shaw was riding a zero turn mower on his property when it ran off the turf and overturned...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

9 cows dead, I-15 southbound closed for 7 hours after cattle truck and pickup collide

A two-vehicle crash involving a cattle truck on Interstate 15 on Tuesday evening left nine cows dead and prompted a seven-hour highway closure near McCammon. Idaho State Police said a semi truck, driven by Clint C. Weatherell, 37, of Ronan, Montana, was carrying 41 cows when it sideswiped another truck traveling alongside it at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.
IDAHO STATE
Action News Jax

Young woman killed after driving under semi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 24-year-old woman was killed Saturday morning after her car went under a tractor-trailer. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 3 a.m., a semi that was being driven by a 57-year-old man attempted to make a U-turn that blocked all lanes of traffic on Duval Road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Independent

16-year-old mows down team of cyclists after trying to blow exhaust fumes on them

A teenage truck driver ploughed into a group of Texas cyclists while allegedly attempting to blow smoke on them, and left several hospitalised on Saturday.According to Waller County Sheriff, six of the Houston area cyclists were hit by the vehicle, four of whom had to be taken to hospital, including two by helicopter.Chase Ferrell, who was part of the group of cyclists on the highway, told Fox 26: “I thought someone was dead.” “I heard a lot of crunching. I heard brakes. Tires screeching. People screaming,” he said.Mr Ferrell told the news outlet that a black diesel pickup truck...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy