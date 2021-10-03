LONGVIEW — John “Mark” Parker, 64, was born on March 22, 1957 in Dallas, Texas and passed away peacefully in his home in Longview on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 after a year-long battle with cancer. Mark was well known as the owner and operator of Custom Built Cabinets based in Longview for several decades. Many others know him as the man they could always turn to for help and encouragement with a side of laughter. He never met a stranger and genuinely loved everyone he met during his time here on Earth.