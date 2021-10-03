NEW LONDON — Troy Van Benson, 49, passed away September 22nd after an extended battle with Covid 19. Troy was born May 31,1972 in Springhill, La. to proud parents Rupert Dee and Bonnie Jean Benson. Troy was proud of his Louisiana birthplace and rooted for the University of Louisiana Tigers and the New Orleans Saints. Troy grew up in Louisiana, Texas, and Maine, graduating from Mountain Valley High School in Rumford, Maine in 1990. Troy was a paratrooper, a proud veteran of the heroic 82nd Airborne. After his Army service, Troy attended Central Maine Technical College, earning an Associate degree of Architecture in Civil Engineering. He worked as a draftsman for Cives Steel, participating in major projects such as the Big Dig. In 2009, Troy moved back south to be closer to his parents and extended family. He readily found work as a draftsman in the oil and gas industry. His skill and work ethic made him sought after both as a full time employee and all the extra side work he could stand. Troy had long term plans to become an entrepreneur full time.