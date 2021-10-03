Sports column: Officials are needed in Mississippi. Will you answer the call?
Earlier this week, the Mississippi High School Activities Association announced some schedule changes for the final two weeks of its football regular season. On Oct. 28 and 29, Class 2A, 3A and 4A teams will play on Thursday night while 5A and 6A teams play on Friday. The following week, Nov. 4 and 5, the 5A and 6A teams will play on Thursday as the 2A, 3A and 4A teams begin the playoffs that Friday.www.vicksburgpost.com
Comments / 0