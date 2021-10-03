CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Sports column: Officials are needed in Mississippi. Will you answer the call?

By Ernest Bowker
Vicksburg Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, the Mississippi High School Activities Association announced some schedule changes for the final two weeks of its football regular season. On Oct. 28 and 29, Class 2A, 3A and 4A teams will play on Thursday night while 5A and 6A teams play on Friday. The following week, Nov. 4 and 5, the 5A and 6A teams will play on Thursday as the 2A, 3A and 4A teams begin the playoffs that Friday.

www.vicksburgpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Vicksburg, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Basketball
Vicksburg, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Meridian, MS
County
Warren County, MS
Warren County, MS
Government
City
Vicksburg, MS
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Basketball#Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy