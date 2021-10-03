CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falling support for the bullet train

By Jon Coupal
Whittier Daily News
Cover picture for the articleHigh-speed rail advocates are on edge as the governor and the state legislature squabble over where to spend the high-speed rail project’s remaining bond money. Advocates say the delays in funding are feeding into the notion that the project is taking too long and harming public support. They are right to be worried. A recent poll from Goodwin Simon Strategic Research showed that more Californians support ending construction on the project than support continuing it.

