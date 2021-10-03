CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Plane taking off from road after parade crashes onto Texas highway, video shows

By Mitchell Willetts
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo captured the moment an airplane came crashing down onto a busy stretch of highway after a parade in a small town in southeast Texas over the weekend. In the video, shared by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the small yellow plane can be seen coasting low and slow overhead before clipping a light pole, tearing through a stop light and thudding onto the pavement before flipping over -- all in the space of seven seconds -- as bystanders and people in traffic look on.

www.kansascity.com

Related
fox5ny.com

Man drowns in freak lawnmower accident

An elderly South Carolina man died in a freak lawnmower accident. The Cherokee County Coroner says that 88-year-old Daniel Lee Shaw of Gaffney was cutting the lawn when the accident took place. "Shaw was riding a zero turn mower on his property when it ran off the turf and overturned...
ACCIDENTS
KATU.com

Two people, dog injured in crash on Highway 26

Two people and a dog were injured in a crash that closed down Highway 26 in both directions Tuesday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened near Buxton. Two people were taken from the scene to the hospital, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
BUXTON, OR
KSAT 12

San Antonio woman killed, Austin man arrested after drunk-driving crash in rural Central Texas highway

A 62-year-old woman from San Antonio was killed in a head-on crash caused by an alleged drunken driver last week in Central Texas, according to media reports. Carol Ann Neatherlin died at the scene Friday on U.S. Highway 281 south of the city Evant, which is in Lampasas County, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KWTX and KXXV. Evant is located about an hour west of Waco.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Plane took off from Lubbock, crashed in Georgia, two dead now identified

LUBBOCK, Texas – Two people died Tuesday after a plane that took off from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport crashed near Thomson, Georgia. According to FlightAware, the plane took off just after 2:00 a.m. (CST) and went missing about 5:45 a.m. (ET). The crash victims were identified as Raymond Bachman, 73, of Fountain Hills, Arizona, and […]
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies After Crash Along Highway 99 Near Calvine Road

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has died after a crash off Highway 99 in south Sacramento early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. near Calvine Road. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol says the vehicle went off the southbound side of the freeway and ended up overturned in a ditch. One man, who authorities say was in his 60s, died from his injuries. No other injuries were reported. Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Texas#Accident#Ccso#Kprc
CBS Denver

Small Plane Loses Wing In Crash Shortly After Takeoff In Loveland

(CBS4) – A single engine plane tried to make an emergency landing on Crossroads Boulevard in Loveland on Thursday morning and crashed. It happened near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport. (credit: CBS) Police say the 1958 Piper Cherokee lost power shortly after takeoff from Northern Colorado Regional Airport just before 7 a.m. The plane ended up clipping a light pole and sheared off the left wing during an emergency landing. The plane finally landed on the shoulder of the street just west of Byrd Drive. (credit: CBS) The pilot was taken to the hospital and the passenger walked away from the crash. No one on the ground was hurt. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
LOVELAND, CO
The Independent

Plane crashes off coast of California

Rescue teams are searching the water off the coast of Southern California after a small plane reportedly crashed.Emergency services were combing the waters after the plane reportedly went down six miles off the coast of Carlsbad, according to FOX5.Oceanside Police Department said its Harbor Unit was out on the water around 30 miles north of San Diego to search for anyone in need of help, along with ground units to be stationed near the beach.The Federal Aviation Administration says it has not yet been able to confirm any plane crash in the area.News channel helicopter video shows emergency vehicles lined up along the coast road, with rescue boats on the water and a US Coast Guard helicopter in the air.But there was no obvious sign of any plane down in the water.There is no immediate information on any injuries in the incident. Read More Cori Bush reveals she had an abortion after being raped as a teenagerBelarus blocks news site after deaths of dissident, KGBNeighbour blasts racial slurs at Black family, police do nothing
ACCIDENTS
WSAZ

Three dead after plane crash

UPDATE - 9/26/2021 @ 7:14 p.m. FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people have died after a plane crash in Fayette County Sunday evening. West Virginia State Police say it was just before 10 a.m. that the call came in to dispatchers about a plane crash in the Lansing Area of the county. Once first responders got on scene, the wreck was located behind a barn on Opossum Creek Road, near the New River Gorge Airport.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Kansas City Star

Flight instructor and student die in midair helicopter collision, Kansas college says

A flight instructor and her student were identified as the two killed in a fiery midair collision involving their helicopter and a plane. “Dodge City Community College is deeply saddened by the loss of instructor, Jessica Brandal, and student, Michael Papendick, who lost their lives in an incident on Oct. 1, in Chandler, Ariz,” the college said in a news release. Dodge City Community College is based in Kansas, though it has operated a helicopter Flight Instructor Program in Chandler since 2019.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sacramento Bee

Driver brawls with police after chase on Southern California highway, video shows

A driver who led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase from Valencia to Simi Valley on Sunday started a wild fight when they tried to arrest him, videos show. Officers had tried to pull the man over on suspicion of speeding when he fled on Highway 118 across the San Fernando Valley, KABC reported. When the driver tried to get back on the freeway after exiting, an officer forced his car over a guardrail.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
The Associated Press

Off-road vehicle driver charged after crash ejects passenger

A Naples man has been charged with operating under the influence for an off-road vehicle crash that severely injured a passenger. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s office says the 20-year-old man from Naples flipped the multi-passenger vehicle going around a curve Saturday, ejecting an 18-year-old passenger. The younger man suffered a severe arm injury. Four others were not injured.
TRAFFIC
12NewsNow

Plane crash causes heavy traffic along Highway 124 in Winnie

WINNIE, Texas — The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid Highway 124 and Broadway Avenue in Winnie after a plane crash. The sheriff’s office made the announcement around 11:20 a.m. Saturday. A photo provided by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office shows the damage. The photo shows a...
WINNIE, TX
US News and World Report

2 Killed in Fiery Crash After Vehicle Goes off Scenic Road

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two people were killed Saturday in a fiery crash when their vehicle went off a popular scenic drive in a conservation area on the western outskirts of metro Las Vegas,. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated the vehicle was going too fast on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
PIX11

Plane trying to take off in NJ evacuated after fire

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A plane caught fire on the runway of a New Jersey airport after an apparent bird strike, prompting the evacuation of more than 100 passengers and crew, officials said. Fort Lauderdale, Florida-bound Flight 3044 was accelerating for takeoff on the Atlantic City Airport runway shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday when […]
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

