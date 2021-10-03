CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Plane taking off from road after parade crashes onto Texas highway, video shows

By Mitchell Willetts
Centre Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo captured the moment an airplane came crashing down onto a busy stretch of highway after a parade in a small town in southeast Texas over the weekend. In the video, shared by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the small yellow plane can be seen coasting low and slow overhead before clipping a light pole, tearing through a stop light and thudding onto the pavement before flipping over -- all in the space of seven seconds -- as bystanders and people in traffic look on.

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 2

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Horrific Neighborhood Crash

Police have confirmed that the Honda was traveling west on Southwest Dr. and rear-ended the Jeep. After those two collided, the Honda continued to cross into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on with the Chevy. The chevy was then struck from behind by the silver truck. As of now the...
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
KTRE

Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A steel coil fell off a semitruck’s trailer, killing another driver on the road, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. WXIX is reporting the semi, owned by Total Package Express Inc., was driving northbound carrying a load of steel coil that became...
ACCIDENTS
fox5ny.com

Man drowns in freak lawnmower accident

An elderly South Carolina man died in a freak lawnmower accident. The Cherokee County Coroner says that 88-year-old Daniel Lee Shaw of Gaffney was cutting the lawn when the accident took place. "Shaw was riding a zero turn mower on his property when it ran off the turf and overturned...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Texas#Accident#Ccso#Kprc
NBC Miami

Crash Sends Vehicle Straight Into Hollywood Salon, Killing 20-Year-Old

A 20-year-old woman was killed Friday after the car she was in was t-boned and ended up crashing into a Hollywood beauty salon. Britany Hemmings was a passenger in the vehicle her best friend was driving. Hemmings' father said his daughter was singing along to a song on the radio when the crash happened at around midnight.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
KSN News

Man dead, 4 injured in Kansas crash caused by a cardboard box

CLAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A northeast Kansas man died in a crash Thursday night. It happened in Clay County, about eight miles north of the town of Green. The Kansas Highway Patrol said 51-year-old Kevin L. Dettmer was driving a Dodge Durango when he swerved to avoid a cardboard box. The Durango overcorrected and […]
KANSAS STATE
Daily Beast

TikTok Star Killed in Fiery Crash Was Being Chased by Cops Near Mexico Border

A fiery crash that killed a viral, teen TikTok star last week in Texas was the result of a police chase, authorities have revealed. On September 27, Gabriel Salazar, a 19-year-old who amassed over 2 million followers on TikTok under the handle GabeNotBabe with lip-syncing and dance videos, took off from Crystal City Police after a traffic stop was attempted along a stretch of highway just past 1 a.m., a spokeswoman told The Daily Beast.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

9 cows dead, I-15 southbound closed for 7 hours after cattle truck and pickup collide

A two-vehicle crash involving a cattle truck on Interstate 15 on Tuesday evening left nine cows dead and prompted a seven-hour highway closure near McCammon. Idaho State Police said a semi truck, driven by Clint C. Weatherell, 37, of Ronan, Montana, was carrying 41 cows when it sideswiped another truck traveling alongside it at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.
IDAHO STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

10-year-old Texas boy dies after ‘freak accident’ at rodeo, Louisiana cops say

A 10-year-old boy from Texas described by officials as a “phenomenal young man” died last weekend during a rodeo accident in Louisiana, cops say. A horse ridden by Legend Williamson in the warm-up pen during Sunday’s Texas Junior High Rodeo in Louisiana suffered a heart attack or brain aneurysm and fell on the boy, according to KPLC.
ACCIDENTS
KSAT 12

Driver, 16, blowing black smoke runs over 6 cyclists training for Ironman triathlon on Texas highway, reports say

A teenage driver who was allegedly hassling cyclists in Waller County by “rolling coal” ended up running over a group and injuring six of them, according to media reports. The six cyclists, who were training for an Ironman triathlon, were struck on Saturday morning in a rural area on Business U.S. 290 that’s west of Waller, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported. Watch their full report here.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
whbl.com

Two Killed In Early Morning Crash on Highway 23

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WHBL) – Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 23 near Sheboygan Falls early Thursday morning. The Wisconsin State Patrol says it happened around 7:20 at the intersection of Highway 23 and TT, northwest of Sheboygan Falls. Investigators say the two were in minivan, which hit a tractor trailer – the van was eastbound and the truck was northbound.
WISCONSIN STATE
KSN.com

13-foot RV attempts to cross under 9’9” train trestle in Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — A vehicle crashed into a railroad trestle near Racine, in southwest Missouri Monday afternoon. It was within sight of Seneca Rural Fire District’s main station at Racine. Firefighters rushed into action getting the male driver and female passenger emergency assistance. The driver, Sherman Ferguson, 83, and...
MISSOURI STATE
KATU.com

Two people, dog injured in crash on Highway 26

Two people and a dog were injured in a crash that closed down Highway 26 in both directions Tuesday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened near Buxton. Two people were taken from the scene to the hospital, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
BUXTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy