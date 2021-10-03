CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plane taking off from road after parade crashes onto Texas highway, video shows

By Mitchell Willetts
Fresno Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo captured the moment an airplane came crashing down onto a busy stretch of highway after a parade in a small town in southeast Texas over the weekend. In the video, shared by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the small yellow plane can be seen coasting low and slow overhead before clipping a light pole, tearing through a stop light and thudding onto the pavement before flipping over -- all in the space of seven seconds -- as bystanders and people in traffic look on.

fox5ny.com

Man drowns in freak lawnmower accident

An elderly South Carolina man died in a freak lawnmower accident. The Cherokee County Coroner says that 88-year-old Daniel Lee Shaw of Gaffney was cutting the lawn when the accident took place. "Shaw was riding a zero turn mower on his property when it ran off the turf and overturned...
ACCIDENTS
KATU.com

Two people, dog injured in crash on Highway 26

Two people and a dog were injured in a crash that closed down Highway 26 in both directions Tuesday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened near Buxton. Two people were taken from the scene to the hospital, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
BUXTON, OR
WSAZ

Three dead after plane crash

UPDATE - 9/26/2021 @ 7:14 p.m. FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people have died after a plane crash in Fayette County Sunday evening. West Virginia State Police say it was just before 10 a.m. that the call came in to dispatchers about a plane crash in the Lansing Area of the county. Once first responders got on scene, the wreck was located behind a barn on Opossum Creek Road, near the New River Gorge Airport.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
State
Texas State
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Plane took off from Lubbock, crashed in Georgia, two dead now identified

LUBBOCK, Texas – Two people died Tuesday after a plane that took off from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport crashed near Thomson, Georgia. According to FlightAware, the plane took off just after 2:00 a.m. (CST) and went missing about 5:45 a.m. (ET). The crash victims were identified as Raymond Bachman, 73, of Fountain Hills, Arizona, and […]
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies After Crash Along Highway 99 Near Calvine Road

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has died after a crash off Highway 99 in south Sacramento early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. near Calvine Road. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol says the vehicle went off the southbound side of the freeway and ended up overturned in a ditch. One man, who authorities say was in his 60s, died from his injuries. No other injuries were reported. Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Plane crashes off coast of California

Rescue teams are searching the water off the coast of Southern California after a small plane reportedly crashed.Emergency services were combing the waters after the plane reportedly went down six miles off the coast of Carlsbad, according to FOX5.Oceanside Police Department said its Harbor Unit was out on the water around 30 miles north of San Diego to search for anyone in need of help, along with ground units to be stationed near the beach.The Federal Aviation Administration says it has not yet been able to confirm any plane crash in the area.News channel helicopter video shows emergency vehicles lined up along the coast road, with rescue boats on the water and a US Coast Guard helicopter in the air.But there was no obvious sign of any plane down in the water.There is no immediate information on any injuries in the incident. Read More Cori Bush reveals she had an abortion after being raped as a teenagerBelarus blocks news site after deaths of dissident, KGBNeighbour blasts racial slurs at Black family, police do nothing
ACCIDENTS
KSAT 12

San Antonio woman killed, Austin man arrested after drunk-driving crash in rural Central Texas highway

A 62-year-old woman from San Antonio was killed in a head-on crash caused by an alleged drunken driver last week in Central Texas, according to media reports. Carol Ann Neatherlin died at the scene Friday on U.S. Highway 281 south of the city Evant, which is in Lampasas County, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KWTX and KXXV. Evant is located about an hour west of Waco.
TEXAS STATE
Fresno Bee

Driver brawls with police after chase on Southern California highway, video shows

A driver who led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase from Valencia to Simi Valley on Sunday started a wild fight when they tried to arrest him, videos show. Officers had tried to pull the man over on suspicion of speeding when he fled on Highway 118 across the San Fernando Valley, KABC reported. When the driver tried to get back on the freeway after exiting, an officer forced his car over a guardrail.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
CBS DFW

56-Year-Old Driver Dies After Swerving Into Oncoming Traffic In Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 56-year-old driver has died after swerving into oncoming traffic in Dallas early Saturday morning. At approximately 12:18 a.m. Oct. 9, a gray 2021 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound in the 9900 block of Garland Road at a “high rate of speed,” police said. Police said a witness was traveling northbound in the 9800 block of Garland Road and saw the Silverado swerve to the left in an attempt to avoid a slower moving vehicle. The Silverado drove over the center median and into the northbound lanes, onto the sidewalk and collided into several large trees. The driver, Mark Blanton, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Off-road vehicle driver charged after crash ejects passenger

A Naples man has been charged with operating under the influence for an off-road vehicle crash that severely injured a passenger. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s office says the 20-year-old man from Naples flipped the multi-passenger vehicle going around a curve Saturday, ejecting an 18-year-old passenger. The younger man suffered a severe arm injury. Four others were not injured.
TRAFFIC
12NewsNow

Plane crash causes heavy traffic along Highway 124 in Winnie

WINNIE, Texas — The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid Highway 124 and Broadway Avenue in Winnie after a plane crash. The sheriff’s office made the announcement around 11:20 a.m. Saturday. A photo provided by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office shows the damage. The photo shows a...
WINNIE, TX
Narcity

2 UBC Students Have Died After A Car 'Veered Off' The Road Onto A Campus Sidewalk

Early on Sunday morning, two University of British Columbia (UBC) students were killed after a vehicle "veered off the side of the road" into the sidewalk. According to University RCMP, police were called at around 1:46 a.m. to the collision site on North West Marine Drive. The 18-year-old male and 18-year-old female pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Small Plane Loses Wing In Crash Shortly After Takeoff In Loveland

(CBS4) – A single engine plane tried to make an emergency landing on Crossroads Boulevard in Loveland on Thursday morning and crashed. It happened near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport. (credit: CBS) Police say the 1958 Piper Cherokee lost power shortly after takeoff from Northern Colorado Regional Airport just before 7 a.m. The plane ended up clipping a light pole and sheared off the left wing during an emergency landing. The plane finally landed on the shoulder of the street just west of Byrd Drive. (credit: CBS) The pilot was taken to the hospital and the passenger walked away from the crash. No one on the ground was hurt. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
LOVELAND, CO
KHON2

Cargo plane that crashed off Oahu in July soon to be recovered from ocean floor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced that the recovery of a cargo plane that ditched in waters off Kalaeloa will begin in October. The NTSB sent a team, in July, to conduct an initial investigation, at which time they were able to recover floating debris. Investigators located the wreckage on the sea floor at depths between 350 to 450 feet. But because of the depth, they were unable to send divers to recover the flight data and cockpit voice recorders.
HONOLULU, HI
augustachronicle.com

Crash reported in Thomson after plane found in field off Wrightsboro Road; Two confirmed dead

Crews are investigating a deadly plane crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Thomson. According to McDuffie County Sheriff's Office Maj. Ronnie Williamson, a call came in around 6:30 a.m. about a missing plane. Deputies went out to search the area that the 911 caller indicated the plane might be at and found a plane had crashed in a field on the 3300 block of Wrightsboro Road.
THOMSON, GA

Comments / 0

