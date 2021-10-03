CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plane taking off from road after parade crashes onto Texas highway, video shows

By Mitchell Willetts
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo captured the moment an airplane came crashing down onto a busy stretch of highway after a parade in a small town in southeast Texas over the weekend. In the video, shared by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the small yellow plane can be seen coasting low and slow overhead before clipping a light pole, tearing through a stop light and thudding onto the pavement before flipping over -- all in the space of seven seconds -- as bystanders and people in traffic look on.

