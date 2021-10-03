CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Democrats in Florida Legislature Want to Give State Employees Family Leave After Stillbirths

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8B5d_0cFwI2H300

Last week, state Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation, and state Rep. Marie Paule Woodson, D-Hollywood, filed legislation to ensure all state employees who give birth have access to paid family leave, even in cases of stillbirth.

Book filed the proposal in response to the case of a Washington D.C. public school teacher who was denied paid leave following the stillbirth of her daughter earlier this year.

“Paid family leave is critical for all mothers, regardless of the circumstances of their child’s birth,” said Book. “If you have given birth, you deserve time to heal. We are going to protect that for state employees.”

“It is unconscionable that someone would be denied time to heal after giving birth and would be denied the time to grieve after a stillbirth,” said Woodson. “Stillbirths are a lot more common than we think but many are unaware because the subject is still not spoken about enough, despite the thousands of people who are affected. I am proud to be filing this bill in the House as I believe it will benefit many parents and families across the state who find themselves in this difficult situation. Additionally, the bill protects job seekers from losing out on valuable compensation as a result of their wage or salary history. This information is often used in the hiring process to determine salary and leads to prospective employees earning less in wages than they could have been receiving. Stagnant wages is a huge issue for the working class and this bill seeks to close that gap.”

District of Columbia Public Schools denied first-grade math and science teacher Elizabeth O’Donnell paid family leave earlier this year because she could not provide a birth certificate for her stillborn daughter, Aaliyah, delivered at seven months. Despite explanation of the circumstances and documentation – including a death certificate – O’Donnell was denied paid leave and told that her stillbirth did not qualify.

Under current Florida law, all state employees are entitled to paid family leave following the birth of a child. The proposal will protect this right in cases where a child is stillborn.

“This bill will ensure mothers of stillborn children receive paid family leave if they are employed by the state of Florida,” said Book who filed the bill last year as well. “It’s a lot to go through. Let’s make this easier, not harder.”

Comments / 21

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Lauren Book
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy