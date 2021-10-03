Hawaii reports 277 COVID cases, 7 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 277 new coronavirus cases, and 7 new deaths on Sunday, Oct. 3.

There are 161 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 65 on the Big Island, 29 on Kauai, 21 on Maui, and one diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 80,128.

The state death toll rises to 808.

There are seven Oahu residents who died of COVID.

A woman in her 50s with underlying conditions was hospitalized.

A woman in her 60 with underlying conditions was hospitalized.

Two men and a woman in their 70s with underlying conditions were hospitalized.

A woman in her 80s with underlying conditions was hospitalized.

A man in his 80s with underlying health conditions was not hospitalized.

The state stands at 68% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

