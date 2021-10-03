CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Hawaii reports 277 COVID cases, 7 new deaths

By Linda Dela Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41LSgL_0cFwGeK200

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 277 new coronavirus cases, and 7 new deaths on Sunday, Oct. 3.

There are 161 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 65 on the Big Island, 29 on Kauai, 21 on Maui, and one diagnosed out of state.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

That brings the state total to 80,128.

The state death toll rises to 808.

There are seven Oahu residents who died of COVID.

  • A woman in her 50s with underlying conditions was hospitalized.
  • A woman in her 60 with underlying conditions was hospitalized.
  • Two men and a woman in their 70s with underlying conditions were hospitalized.
  • A woman in her 80s with underlying conditions was hospitalized.
  • A man in his 80s with underlying health conditions was not hospitalized.

The state stands at 68% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Comments / 2

Related
KHON2

Trade winds to strengthen throughout week

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to occasionally breezy trade winds will continue through the first half of the week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations. An upper disturbance will support better windward shower coverage the next couple of days, especially over Kauai and Oahu. Trade winds are expected to strengthen beginning Wednesday, with […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Honolulu Hale to illuminate in red for Fire Prevention Week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Hale will be illuminated in red for Fire Prevention Week from sundown on Sunday, Oct. 3, to sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 9. The campaign for the 2021 Fire Prevention Week is called ‘Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.’. Get news on the go with KHON 2GO,...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu County, HI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Honolulu County, HI
Health
Honolulu County, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Coronavirus
Honolulu County, HI
Coronavirus
Local
Hawaii COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Hawaii Government
City
Honolulu, HI
County
Honolulu County, HI
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

U.S. COVID death toll tops 700,000

The United States reached its latest heartbreaking pandemic milestone Friday, eclipsing 700,000 deaths from COVID-19 just as the surge from the delta variant is starting to slow down and give overwhelmed hospitals some relief.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State Of Hawaii#Coronavirus News
KHON2

Isolated heavy showers possible this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue into next week as high pressure persists to the north of the islands. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas. An upper trough may enhance shower intensity tonight through Sunday, with a thunderstorm or two possible over the Big Island each afternoon. A wet […]
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KHON2

KHON2

100
Followers
60
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy