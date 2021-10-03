CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Automakers Ask U.S. House To Reject EV Tax Credit For Union-Made Vehicles

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of foreign automakers have signed a letter urging the U.S. House of Representatives Democrats to reject a proposed EV tax credit for union-made vehicles, saying the move would “unfairly disadvantage American workers who have chosen not to join a union.”. The proposed EV tax credit includes a $7,500...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

