Foreign Automakers Ask U.S. House To Reject EV Tax Credit For Union-Made Vehicles

Within the electric vehicle world in recent months, there’s been all kinds of debate and handwringing about how the big EV tax credits or rebates that are included in expected Democratic legislation in Congress should be structured — how much should union-built EVs versus American-built EVs versus just simply built EVs get in subsidies? There’s also been excitement about billions of dollars for EV charging ($7.5 billion in the infrastructure bill that’s been lingering for several months). Furthermore, there’s support for solar power and other clean energy technologies in the infrastructure and reconciliation bills that we’ve been patiently (and impatiently) waiting for the US Congress to pass. There’s one problem, though: all of this legislation might die. Also, as crazy as it is, it might all die because of one senator who was actually once a member of the Green Party but is now seemingly not even a Democrat on this stuff.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO