East Peoria, IL

Illinois Central blanks LCCC women

By Pete Hayes
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST PEORIA — Turnabout may be fair play, but for the LCCC women’s soccer team, it’s made getting Region 24 Tourney home-field advantage a little more difficult. Saturday, Illinois Central College downed the Lewis and Clark women 2-0 at the ICC CougarPlex, just four days after falling to Lewis and Clark 2-1 in Godfrey. The result leaves both teams at 2-1 against Region 24 teams, but the Cougars hold a plus-one advantage in goal differential in region play.

