Mace & T-Bar Split Up In 2021 WWE Draft
WWE will sometimes split up tag teams during the Draft and that happened yet again. Now Mace and T-Bar are no longer on the same brand, so their team is no more. The company announced more draft picks during Talking Smack. RAW is getting T-Bar and SmackDown has Mace, marking the final end of what remained from the Retribution stable. This is a big shock, because Mace & T-Bar were still grinding away and working as a tandem. Now they will seek out their own destinies with WWE creative.www.ringsidenews.com
Comments / 0