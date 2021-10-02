CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mace & T-Bar Split Up In 2021 WWE Draft

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE will sometimes split up tag teams during the Draft and that happened yet again. Now Mace and T-Bar are no longer on the same brand, so their team is no more. The company announced more draft picks during Talking Smack. RAW is getting T-Bar and SmackDown has Mace, marking the final end of what remained from the Retribution stable. This is a big shock, because Mace & T-Bar were still grinding away and working as a tandem. Now they will seek out their own destinies with WWE creative.

