During an appearance on the Sippin’ the Tea podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella commented her husband Bryan Danielson leaving WWE for AEW:. “I have to tell you, all summer long, he kept contemplating, kept going back and forth. He took the summer off and I just remember every other day, he honestly didn’t know where he was gonna end up, and then just finally, one day it spoke to him, he felt it. Because I was like, ‘I am not helping you make a decision. You’re 40 years old, this is probably going to be your last run. So you have to just let your heart tell you where to go’.

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO