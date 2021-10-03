CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

For the First Time Since Prince Philip’s Death, Queen Elizabeth Makes a Public Statement About Him.

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the First Time Since Prince Philip’s Death, Queen Elizabeth Makes a Public Statement About Him. For the first time since the death of her 73-year-old husband, Queen Elizabeth II has spoken publicly about Prince Philip. The 95-year-old monarch, accompanied by her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the...

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

The Royal Family Is Including Harry in This Major Event This Month

This has hardly been a banner year for the Royal Family. Between the sexual assault allegations against Prince Andrew resulting in a lawsuit and the claims of racism and neglect from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, the House of Windsor has been in crisis mode for much of 2021. On top of that, the royals also suffered the devastating loss of the family's patriarch, Prince Philip, who would have celebrated his centennial birthday in June.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Why Prince Philip's sisters were banned from royal wedding to the Queen

The Queen and Prince Philip got married in 1947, and the royal wedding had a mammoth guest list of 2,500 people, but it did not include the Duke of Edinburgh's sisters, who were actually forbidden from attending due to the war. The Sun reported that his three sisters were declined...
U.K.
People

Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral: All About Her Scottish Castle Hideaway in Fall

The changing of the season saw Queen Elizabeth plant a new tree at her Balmoral Castle estate on Friday. It was an important milestone, kicking off a period of planting that the royals hoped will be replicated across the U.K. in the lead-up to her upcoming Platinum Jubilee next year.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth 'was sympathetic' to Princess Diana during royal's rocky marriage to Prince Charles: author

There’s no doubt that Princess Diana’s relationship with her mother-in-law was a complicated one. The Princess of Wales is the subject of an upcoming biopic titled "Spencer," which stars Kristen Stewart as the beloved royal. And in Season 5 of "The Crown," premiering on Netflix in November 2022, Diana’s later years will be explored in the historical drama.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#The Scottish Parliament
ourcommunitynow.com

Queen Elizabeth II 'hurt' over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's NYC visit

Royal biographer Angela Levin criticised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to New York City last week, which she claimed are their latest antics to hurt Queen Elizabeth II. The author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" called the couple "superficial" as they met with world leaders and spoke about poverty while flaunting their wealth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
arcamax.com

Queen shares her and Prince Philip's 'deep and abiding affection' for Scotland

Queen Elizabeth spoke of her and Prince Philip's "deep and abiding affection" for Scotland, as she opened the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on Saturday (02.10.21). The 95-year-old British monarch was joined by her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall - Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland - at the grand opening in Holyrood, where she shared her and the late Duke of Edinburgh's fondness for the country where they spent many happy years together at Balmoral castle in Aberdeenshire.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry Impersonates Queen While Memorializing Prince Philip

British royal family news shows that cheeky Prince Harry found it appropriate to imitate his grandmother Queen Elizabeth in a documentary after the death of her husband Prince Philip. And why not, while Philip was on his death bed he chose to drag his family in a very public fashion. In a way Harry’s most recent royal reminiscence was much more mild, but still cheeky.
CELEBRITIES
The State Journal

'Makes an audience think': Theatrical imagining of Queen Elizabeth's life hits the stage

Queen Elizabeth II and meetings with each of her 12 prime ministers will take the stage in Spencer Theatre Company’s “The Audience” this weekend and next. Inspired by the Netflix series “The Crown,” this play by Peter Morgan imagines discussions over the decades by the queen with prime ministers ranging from Winston Churchill to Margaret Thatcher to 2015 incumbent David Cameron.
ENTERTAINMENT
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II Is ‘Confident’ Duchess Kate Will Make a Great Successor: She’s ‘Fearless’

Ready for the throne! Queen Elizabeth II doesn’t have to worry about the future of the British royal family with Duchess Kate preparing to fill her shoes someday. “Over time, Kate has proved to Elizabeth that she can be trusted and they’ve developed a great relationship,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “Elizabeth feels confident that Kate will make a great queen.”
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

How Does The Queen Keep Prince Philip Close To Her Heart?

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99. The two had been married for 73 years, and had four children together. Over the years, they created a lifetime filled with special memories. Now, for the first time as reigning monarch, the queen doesn't have her counterpart by her side. "The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person. She described his passing as a miracle and she's contemplating, I think, is the way I would put it. She described it as having left a huge void in her life," Prince Andrew said just after Philip's death, according to The Guardian. People all over the world tuned in to watch Philip's funeral, which took place on April 17 at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The queen, dressed in all black, sat in a pew by herself due to coronavirus pandemic protocol, according to USA Today. The images are still heartbreaking.
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Queen Elizabeth Paying For Prince Andrew’s Abuse Lawsuit Causes Public Outrage

British royal family news reveals the sordid tale that Queen Elizabeth is privately funding her son Prince Andrew’s legal fight against sexual assault allegations according to The Daily Telegraph. They report that the Duke’s legal woes have cost millions of dollars to date and the sky may be the limit before the case is resolved.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Fury: Is Prince Of Wales Competing With Harry And Meghan? Camilla's Husband Reportedly 'Upset' Over Son's Public Claims

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Prince Charles is following in the footsteps of his son, Prince Harry, who launched a documentary series on Apple TV in May. In September, it was confirmed that the Prince of Wales would be releasing his very own series via Prime Video to raise awareness of climate change.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy