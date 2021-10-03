For the First Time Since Prince Philip’s Death, Queen Elizabeth Makes a Public Statement About Him.

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99. The two had been married for 73 years, and had four children together. Over the years, they created a lifetime filled with special memories. Now, for the first time as reigning monarch, the queen doesn't have her counterpart by her side. "The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person. She described his passing as a miracle and she's contemplating, I think, is the way I would put it. She described it as having left a huge void in her life," Prince Andrew said just after Philip's death, according to The Guardian. People all over the world tuned in to watch Philip's funeral, which took place on April 17 at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The queen, dressed in all black, sat in a pew by herself due to coronavirus pandemic protocol, according to USA Today. The images are still heartbreaking.

