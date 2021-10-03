CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin on the rise following a positive note at the end of September

By Noemi Jansana / Alejandra Zamora
ShareCast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin and cryptoassets rose significantly this October 1st after the digital currency par excellence put an end to a month like September that fulfilled its historical pattern and generated losses (around 11% loss). In addition, the ninth month of the year was absolutely tumultuous for cryptocurrencies, especially for El Salvador, Evergrande and the Chinese government, which gave high doses of volatility to the market in general.

