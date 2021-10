CFP®, CEPA®, CVGA®, at Heritage Investors, LLC, is a financial educator, wealth manager, author, and speaker. More at FinanciallySimple.com. I truly believe entrepreneurs are a special breed. You see, setbacks don’t deter us because we understand that failure is often a precursor to success. But just because you understand failure’s role in your success doesn’t mean you have to learn each lesson it has to teach you, firsthand. Indeed, you can learn from the failures of others; in so doing, you may hasten your path to success.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO