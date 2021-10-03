Just three mos. in, job growth & retention nearing all of last year
July is known for fireworks, and that month started the state’s job-creation and job-retention numbers for fiscal year 2022 with a bang. A mere three months into the July-through-June 2022 fiscal year, both the Utah Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah) and its economic development partners, the Economic Development Corporation of Utah (EDCUtah), are reporting figures that are topping or on their way to topping those of entire previous fiscal years.slenterprise.com
Comments / 0