Salt Lake City, UT

General conference special: Sacred images

By General conference special: Sacred images
ksl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA diverse group of Latter-day Saint artists is creating images that reflect the cultural and racial "peoples of the world." Get a behind-the-scenes look at the church’s art collection and how copies of those works are made and sent worldwide. (Steve Symkoviak, KSL-TV) SALT LAKE CITY — During the pandemic, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints requested a new vision for the foyers or entryways of church meetinghouses — the art to reflect a deeper reverence for the Lord Jesus Christ.

www.ksl.com

