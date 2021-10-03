General conference special: Sacred images

A diverse group of Latter-day Saint artists is creating images that reflect the cultural and racial "peoples of the world." Get a behind-the-scenes look at the church’s art collection and how copies of those works are made and sent worldwide. (Steve Symkoviak, KSL-TV) SALT LAKE CITY — During the pandemic, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints requested a new vision for the foyers or entryways of church meetinghouses — the art to reflect a deeper reverence for the Lord Jesus Christ.