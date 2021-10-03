The Best Hotels to Book Near Sandbanks Beach, Poole

If you do like to be beside the seaside, these handpicked Poole hotels – bookable on Culture Trip – will have you going to bed with sand between your toes. With soft golden shores, gently lapping surf and postcard-perfect views to the Isle of Wight and Old Harry Rocks, British beaches don’t get much better than Sandbanks. When temperatures soar, work on your tan; when skies turn grey, stroll along the promenade nibbling fish and chips. At the end of your day, check into a local pad walking distance from the sea, so you can wake up early and do it all over again. Here’s our pick of the best hotels near Sandbanks Beach, Poole.