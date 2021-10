KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — U.S. marshals have joined St. Albans police in the search for a man involved in a pursuit that led to an officer crashing Thursday. Police were chasing Timothy Workman of Lincoln County Thursday after learning of an alert out of Boone County regarding a stolen car. The pursuit began near Ordnance Park on Route 60 and then an officer crashed around 4:30 p.m. in front of the St. Albans mall. Two other passengers in another vehicle were treated at the scene, said Sgt. Brian Humphreys, spokesperson for the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 8 DAYS AGO